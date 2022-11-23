Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 13,450 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,450 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. purchased 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $99,079.11. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,283.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

NXRT stock opened at $47.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.07. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.67 and a twelve month high of $95.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXRT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.71.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

