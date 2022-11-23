UBS Group AG Sells 107,500 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,281,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,500 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.57% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $39,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at about $824,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 94,589 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 46.5% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 35,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 41,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $19.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.75.

