UBS Group AG Has $38.57 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

UBS Group AG cut its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 828,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,229 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $38,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $291,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,640,000 after acquiring an additional 434,053 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FBND stock opened at $45.24 on Wednesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.25 and a 1 year high of $53.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.19.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.