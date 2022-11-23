Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 77,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,746,000 after buying an additional 21,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,080,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.89, for a total transaction of $3,781,722.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,938 shares in the company, valued at $32,004,944.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.89, for a total transaction of $3,781,722.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,938 shares in the company, valued at $32,004,944.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total value of $113,137.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 203,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,555,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,796 shares of company stock worth $16,370,121. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPWR. Cowen dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $374.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $363.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $573.60.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.