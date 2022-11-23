UBS Group AG Sells 3,054 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.33% of Texas Pacific Land worth $38,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after purchasing an additional 47,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,906,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,526,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 74,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,327,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

TPL opened at $2,636.81 on Wednesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $946.29 and a 1 year high of $2,739.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,160.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,820.06. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 1.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

