UBS Group AG Sells 7,256 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 660,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,256 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $42,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at about $139,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MOAT opened at $67.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.94. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $57.27 and a 52 week high of $77.29.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.