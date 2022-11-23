GeniuX Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges (IUX)

GeniuX (IUX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 23rd. GeniuX has a total market cap of $118.40 million and approximately $298,692.83 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GeniuX has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. One GeniuX token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000675 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,427.29 or 0.08607297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.16 or 0.00471360 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,795.57 or 0.28919853 BTC.

GeniuX’s genesis date was June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. GeniuX’s official website is genius-assets.com. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeniuX’s official message board is geniusassets.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “What is GeniuX (IUX)? The ecosystem is underpinned by GeniuX, a utility token based on the Polygon standard. It will be used to support the tokenization of real-world assets, with a wide range of sectors covered including real estate, transportation, sports, and arts. Founded in 2018, the project is owned by the company Genius Assets. It was founded by Claudiu Buda. Genius Assets was first launched in 2021 and had its Token Generation Event on June 18th, 2022 Digital assets marketplace Genius Assets is a project allowing decentralized investments in non-crypto assets through tokenization.The IUX economic model has a total supply of 1,000,000,000.00 IUX. IUX’s native token was first made available for purchase through a private sale of 2% and a pre-sale of 5%. Of the remaining, for public sale there is available 24%, for Advisors and strategic partners 5%, incentives and airdrops 3%, and a total of 15% for the Burn Program. Allocated to Founders and Core Team there is 6%, for community rewards and development is 40%. Also, for sustainable Marketing 5%, for liquidity and exchange listing we allocated 5%, and for Staking and Growth 30%.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeniuX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeniuX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeniuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

