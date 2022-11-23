IndiGG (INDI) Trading Down 20.8% Over Last 7 Days

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. Over the last week, IndiGG has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. IndiGG has a market capitalization of $123.60 million and $137,917.49 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IndiGG token can now be bought for about $0.0949 or 0.00000573 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IndiGG alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,427.29 or 0.08607297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.16 or 0.00471360 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,795.57 or 0.28919853 BTC.

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “INDIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for IndiGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IndiGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.