MetisDAO Price Tops $18.13 on Top Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $18.13 or 0.00109452 BTC on popular exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $79.87 million and $4.23 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 17.94114358 USD and is up 3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $3,832,196.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

