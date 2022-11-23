NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on NeoGames in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.
NeoGames Stock Down 8.6 %
Shares of NeoGames stock opened at $14.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $348.86 million, a PE ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.82. NeoGames has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $40.38.
NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.
