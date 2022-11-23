NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on NeoGames in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NeoGames stock opened at $14.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $348.86 million, a PE ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.82. NeoGames has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $40.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGMS. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoGames by 19.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 52.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

