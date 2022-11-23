Insider Buying: Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) CEO Acquires 46,508 Shares of Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) CEO Matt Ehrlichman purchased 46,508 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $75,808.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,849,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,055,268.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matt Ehrlichman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 18th, Matt Ehrlichman purchased 58,132 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $96,499.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Porch Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Porch Group from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Porch Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Porch Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,000.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

