Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) EVP Chad Whyte Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) EVP Chad Whyte sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $72,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $78,692.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Utz Brands Trading Up 0.2 %
UTZ opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average is $15.33. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.21, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.73.
Utz Brands Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.86%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utz Brands
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Utz Brands to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.
Utz Brands Company Profile
Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.
