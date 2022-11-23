BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BGSF in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BGSF opened at $13.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $141.54 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BGSF has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33.

BGSF ( NYSE:BGSF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $78.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.66 million. BGSF had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BGSF will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BGSF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BGSF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BGSF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BGSF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 98,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BGSF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 600,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

