Contrasting Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) & Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) and Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerflex 0 0 0 0 N/A Zebra Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80

Enerflex currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 84.05%. Zebra Technologies has a consensus price target of $383.33, indicating a potential upside of 46.84%. Given Enerflex’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enerflex is more favorable than Zebra Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerflex N/A N/A N/A Zebra Technologies 8.15% 30.41% 12.38%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.7% of Zebra Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Zebra Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerflex N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zebra Technologies $5.63 billion 2.40 $837.00 million $12.51 20.87

Zebra Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Enerflex.

Summary

Zebra Technologies beats Enerflex on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities. It also offers after-market services, parts distribution, operations and maintenance solutions, equipment optimization and maintenance programs, manufacturer warranties, exchange components, long-term service agreements, and technical services. In addition, the company rents natural gas compressors totaling approximately 800,000 horsepower. It serves small to large independent producers, integrated oil and natural gas companies, midstream and petrochemical companies, power generation companies, users of natural gas-fired electric power, and carbon capture players in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Bahrain Kuwait, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. Enerflex Ltd. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution. It also provides various maintenance, technical support, repair, and managed and professional services; real-time location systems and services; and tags, sensors, exciters, middleware software, and application software; as well as physical inventory management solutions, and rugged tablets and enterprise-grade mobile computing products and accessories. In addition, the company offers barcode scanners, image capture devices, and RFID readers; and workforce management solutions, workflow execution and task management solutions, and prescriptive analytics solutions, as well as communications and collaboration solutions. It also provides services, including maintenance, technical support, repair, managed and professional services; as well as cloud-based software subscriptions and robotics automation solutions. The company serves retail and e-commerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare, public sector, and other industries through direct sales force, and network of channel partners. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

