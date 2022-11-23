R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $35.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $35.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.67.

RCM stock opened at $7.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 126.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $27.86.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $306,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,754,055 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,925,343.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 63.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,598,336 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $307,566,000 after acquiring an additional 607,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,989,609 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $259,229,000 after acquiring an additional 607,902 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 158.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,203,602 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $189,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251,991 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 21.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,223,742 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $166,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,466,749 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $82,769,000 after acquiring an additional 360,386 shares in the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

