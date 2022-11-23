R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCMGet Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $35.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $35.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.67.

R1 RCM Stock Performance

RCM stock opened at $7.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 126.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $27.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other R1 RCM news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $306,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,754,055 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,925,343.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 63.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,598,336 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $307,566,000 after acquiring an additional 607,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,989,609 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $259,229,000 after acquiring an additional 607,902 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 158.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,203,602 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $189,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251,991 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 21.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,223,742 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $166,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,466,749 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $82,769,000 after acquiring an additional 360,386 shares in the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

