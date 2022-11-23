Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Data I/O Stock Performance

Data I/O stock opened at $4.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.05. Data I/O has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $5.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Data I/O

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Data I/O by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 258,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 48,229 shares during the period. Kanen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Data I/O by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 808,914 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 23,068 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Data I/O by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 307,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 12,317 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 272,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 38.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

Featured Stories

