EAC (EAC) Trading 77.7% Lower This Week

EAC (EAC) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. EAC has a total market cap of $49.05 million and $19,091.30 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000987 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EAC has traded down 77.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.03 or 0.00477008 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00025147 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001271 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00017685 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.15811042 USD and is down -30.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $18,870.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

