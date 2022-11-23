Aleph Zero Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $160.15 Million (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 23rd. One Aleph Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00005193 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aleph Zero has a total market cap of $160.15 million and $1.67 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aleph Zero Coin Profile

Aleph Zero’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 186,117,693 coins. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

