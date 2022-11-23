TerraClassicUSD Price Reaches $0.0211 (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $206.44 million and approximately $32.58 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00076999 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00059166 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001461 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000403 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009869 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00023168 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001437 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005644 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000273 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,806,537,733 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
