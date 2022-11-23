Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Principal Financial Group, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Principal Financial Group in a report released on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.57. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Principal Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.43 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $91.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 765,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,121,000 after buying an additional 18,894 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $358,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,512.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.17% of the company's stock.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.41%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also

