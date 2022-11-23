Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Director Kevin C. Phelan Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) Director Kevin C. Phelan purchased 3,000 shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.41 per share, with a total value of $10,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,935. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Up 9.2 %

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.36. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $25.73.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -1.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,867,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,773,000 after purchasing an additional 335,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,219,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,415,000 after acquiring an additional 46,351 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,299,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,133,000 after acquiring an additional 25,005 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $15,684,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 133.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,047,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 598,176 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.