Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Director Kevin C. Phelan Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) Director Kevin C. Phelan purchased 3,000 shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.41 per share, with a total value of $10,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,935. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Up 9.2 %
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.36. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $25.73.
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -1.97%.
Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.
About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust
ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.
