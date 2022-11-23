Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Stock Position in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 421.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,398 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,424,000 after purchasing an additional 146,608 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,574,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 129,352.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 62,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 62,089 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,829,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

EGLE stock opened at $51.73 on Wednesday. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.05 and a 1-year high of $78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $707.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.92%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 37.48%.

EGLE has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

