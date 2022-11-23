FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in FibroGen by 84.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,395,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,403 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in FibroGen by 333.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 972,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 748,230 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in FibroGen by 594.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 588,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in FibroGen by 204.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 491,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in FibroGen by 672.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 502,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 437,439 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FGEN stock opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $18.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.86.

FGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of FibroGen to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

