Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Biglari were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biglari in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biglari in the 1st quarter valued at about $733,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biglari stock opened at $143.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.56 and a twelve month high of $167.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.95. The firm has a market cap of $325.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 199 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants, 159 franchise partner units, and 178 traditional franchise units, as well as 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 38 franchised units.

