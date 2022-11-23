Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 616 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,481 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 31.2% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,055,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $643,557,000 after purchasing an additional 489,118 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at $71,486,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 24.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,089,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $455,046,000 after purchasing an additional 212,257 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 92.6% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 349,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $109,310,000 after purchasing an additional 167,875 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 17.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,120,044 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $467,719,000 after purchasing an additional 165,647 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of COO stock opened at $309.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.16. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.21 and a 52-week high of $430.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.33 and its 200 day moving average is $304.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.01). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on COO. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $391.22.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.