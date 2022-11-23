Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 616 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,481 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 31.2% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,055,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $643,557,000 after purchasing an additional 489,118 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at $71,486,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 24.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,089,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $455,046,000 after purchasing an additional 212,257 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 92.6% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 349,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $109,310,000 after purchasing an additional 167,875 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 17.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,120,044 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $467,719,000 after purchasing an additional 165,647 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cooper Companies Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of COO stock opened at $309.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.16. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.21 and a 52-week high of $430.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.33 and its 200 day moving average is $304.68.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on COO. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $391.22.
Cooper Companies Company Profile
The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cooper Companies (COO)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.