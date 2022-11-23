Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases Shares of 6,524 Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQR. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Equity Residential by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

EQR opened at $62.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $59.32 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 82.24%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

