Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Stock Position in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.08% of AnaptysBio worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter worth about $515,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,958,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Price Performance

Shares of ANAB opened at $27.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average of $23.97. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $37.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.36 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 3,003.32% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $21.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

AnaptysBio Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

