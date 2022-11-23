Martingale Asset Management L P Has $495,000 Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UMH. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 3.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 9.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 119,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 7.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Price Performance

NYSE UMH opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. UMH Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is presently -156.86%.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch bought 3,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,932.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,631.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 3,387 shares of company stock worth $52,926 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UMH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on UMH Properties from $27.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Maxim Group cut their price target on UMH Properties from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

UMH Properties Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

