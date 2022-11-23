Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 508 Shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Valhi were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VHI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Valhi in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Valhi by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Valhi by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Valhi by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valhi by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Valhi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

NYSE VHI opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $683.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.55. Valhi, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $54.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Valhi’s payout ratio is 6.02%.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

