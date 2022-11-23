JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 998,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,311 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $92,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

IJR opened at $100.70 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $118.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.34.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

