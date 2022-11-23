BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,681,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,246 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.44% of BankUnited worth $95,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in BankUnited by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,951,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,742,000 after acquiring an additional 297,652 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 13.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 663,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,187,000 after purchasing an additional 80,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 19.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point reduced their target price on BankUnited to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

In other news, Director A. Gail Prudenti sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $167,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,502.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKU opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. BankUnited, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.54 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.21.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 29.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.15%.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

