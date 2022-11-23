Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $531,000 in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.06% of Apogee Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,117,000 after acquiring an additional 182,687 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 349,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 231,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 157,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

APOG stock opened at $48.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.09. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $372.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apogee Enterprises

In other Apogee Enterprises news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $523,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,457.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

