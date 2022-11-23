Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires Shares of 70,972 FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 70,972 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.16% of FutureFuel as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FF. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 122.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. 46.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FF opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average is $7.01. FutureFuel Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.61 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

