Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

ESS stock opened at $213.74 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.76 and a 1 year high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 159.42%.

ESS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $299.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.24.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.