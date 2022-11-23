Bank of Montreal Can Sells 8,315 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,140,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,315 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $15,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 528,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth $1,839,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 9.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 384,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 33,440 shares during the period. Mudita Advisors LLP raised its position in Alamos Gold by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 800,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of AGI stock opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.58. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.02. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $9.45.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $213.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Alamos Gold’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.81.

