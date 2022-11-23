7,805 Shares in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,805 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 2,076.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,729,000 after buying an additional 153,208 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,741,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,888,000 after buying an additional 53,217 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,883,000 after buying an additional 38,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in BlueLinx by 137.5% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 65,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on BlueLinx to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on BlueLinx from $138.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

BlueLinx Price Performance

BlueLinx Profile

Shares of NYSE:BXC opened at $68.92 on Wednesday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $57.49 and a one year high of $100.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.38 and a 200-day moving average of $72.49. The company has a market capitalization of $622.69 million, a PE ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.24.

(Get Rating)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.