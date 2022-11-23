Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stock Position in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,727 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.15% of Summit Financial Group worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,089,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 112,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. 30.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMMF. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Summit Financial Group to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Summit Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Summit Financial Group Stock Performance

Summit Financial Group Dividend Announcement

SMMF opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $368.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.10. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $30.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Summit Financial Group Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

Further Reading

