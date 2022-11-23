Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,698 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWBI. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 97.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 17.7% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $201,000. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 28,252 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $424,910.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,100.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 28,252 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $424,910.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,100.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy B. Fannin sold 24,480 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $363,038.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,432.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Northwest Bancshares Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on NWBI. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Northwest Bancshares to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.67. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $15.26. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 24.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.21%.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

