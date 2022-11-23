Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 164,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,669 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.61% of Cambium Networks worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 2.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 30.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 10.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 31.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 4.6% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. Cambium Networks Co. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $29.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $555.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.30.

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.17 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 9,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $193,385.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,555.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cambium Networks news, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 9,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $193,385.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,555.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $102,768.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,718.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 58.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.86.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

