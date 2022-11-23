JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 2,325 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 914,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.56% of Novanta worth $110,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Novanta during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Novanta by 23.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Novanta by 227.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Novanta by 15.1% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novanta alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Novanta news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares in the company, valued at $206,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $3,201,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,558 shares in the company, valued at $13,854,473.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,578 shares of company stock worth $4,847,210. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novanta Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novanta in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $157.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.84 and a 1-year high of $177.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.63 and a 200-day moving average of $131.67. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Novanta Profile

(Get Rating)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.