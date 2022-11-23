Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stock Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,627 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STNE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in StoneCo by 890.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in StoneCo by 271.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 47,662 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in StoneCo by 10.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STNE. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.80 to $7.80 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

StoneCo Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $19.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $478.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.52 million. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Profile

(Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.