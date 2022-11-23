Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $575,000 in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $1,435,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,416.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $1,435,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,416.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $477,638.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 0.4 %

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $149.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.29. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $150.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LECO. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric to $165.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.60.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Further Reading

