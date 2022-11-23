Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 6,265 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,265 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Dollar General by 21.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after acquiring an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 14.4% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $720,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 3.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 421,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,887,000 after buying an additional 14,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $257.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.57. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DG. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.85.

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total value of $25,866,121.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,369 shares in the company, valued at $20,418,557.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total value of $25,866,121.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,369 shares in the company, valued at $20,418,557.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total transaction of $26,167,185.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,006 shares in the company, valued at $35,441,676.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

