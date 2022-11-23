Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 203,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,896 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $13,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in InterDigital by 49.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in InterDigital by 17.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in InterDigital by 8.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in InterDigital by 242.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $49.32 on Wednesday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.23 and a 12-month high of $73.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.66%.

A number of research firms have commented on IDCC. TheStreet cut InterDigital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America began coverage on InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

