Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,262,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,402,000 after buying an additional 722,374 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,534,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 384,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,183,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Finally, HFR Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $2,845,822.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,366,753.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $2,845,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,366,753.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,723 shares of company stock worth $23,192,574 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $176.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.28. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.33.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.