Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.17% of Masimo worth $13,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MASI. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Masimo by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Masimo by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Masimo by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Masimo by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Masimo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MASI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $142.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $108.89 and a 1 year high of $299.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 31,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.99 per share, with a total value of $3,966,936.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,778 shares in the company, valued at $4,932,074.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,237.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,237.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

