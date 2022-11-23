Bank of Montreal Can Has $12.72 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.09% of Cardinal Health worth $12,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,404 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 60.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 100.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH opened at $78.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.03 and a 200 day moving average of $63.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 32.35%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

