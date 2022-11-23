Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Position Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.12% of Advance Auto Parts worth $13,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAP. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 23.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $865,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 45.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 25.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 14.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $149.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.14. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.59 and a 12-month high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.74. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.12%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

