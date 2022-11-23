Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 105.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,772 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $13,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 402.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $36,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $35,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1,412.0% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.66. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.59. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Vertical Research dropped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

