VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,164 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $12,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 55.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 82.1% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter worth approximately $987,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,423,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,485,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $139,334.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,485,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,531 shares of company stock valued at $508,391 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $197.66 on Wednesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.25 and a 12 month high of $257.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.25.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 59.07%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSN. StockNews.com began coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on VeriSign to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

